Chamber University – Get Your DOCS in a Row!
Do you have your directives and wishes in order? Learn how you can save time and money by getting it in writing!
Join us for an informative free educational event from noon – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 with member firm Law Office of Eileen M. McGuire, PLLC about Advance Directives, Healthcare Powers of Attorney and Living Wills. David A. Stander of Edward Jones will join Julie Huebner, owner of Home Instead Senior Care, and Jeannie Grates of The Park at Surprise Campus Care and as sponsors of the event and providing additional information. Onery Hog BBQ is serving a complimentary lunch. Remember, there is limited seating and a door prize drawing. Call 928-684-5479 to reserve your seat today.
Member News
Wickenburg Country Club is open for golf Tuesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Hitching Post Restaurant at Wickenburg Country Club is open for music and dinner from 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. The golf course will be closed for overseeding
Monday, Sept. 9 and will reopen Monday, Sept. 30. Call 928-684-2011 for additional information about special events or rental information, along with fall and winter hours.
The Town of Wickenburg Trails Commission is planning an off-road mountain bike race on Nov. 16 at Flying E Ranch. Registration is limited to 60 riders. To view admission and register for the event, visit www.wickenburgaz.org/registration, or call Katie Davidson at 928-668-0565.
The Webb Center has announced the 2019-2020 season with a line-up of 32 shows, including a diverse selection of country, comedy and classical musicians. Tickets go on sale Sept. 11 to members of the support organization, The Encore Society. Sales to the general public begin Oct. 9. To inquire about membership and early ticket purchases, call the box office at 928-684-6624. Sign up today Art Classes for Veterans, sponsored by Wickenburg Art Club. The first class is from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 4 and each Wednesday following. For more information, call 928-671-0213.
Mark Your Calendar Now
31st annual Fiesta de Septiembre, Sept. 7
25th annual Wickenburg Fly-In & Classic Car Show / Second annual Color Run, Oct. 12
40th Bluegrass Festival, Nov. 8-10
31st annual Cowboy Christmas Poetry Gathering, Dec. 6-7
Call 928-684-0977 for information and ticket sales.
Small Business Development Center
Karen Eads, business analyst at SBDC Yavapai College will be in Wickenburg on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. She will provide information about all the services available from SBDC & SBA to small businesses, home-based and entrepreneurs.
We are scheduling free business counseling and Lunch ‘n Learn Seminars from 10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursdays during the months September-November and January-May.
All seminars and confidential counseling with the Small Business Development Center will be held in the Chamber of Commerce Conference Room. Call 928-684-5479 to make an appointment or register. Contact Karen at 928-771-4808
Labor Day Closure
The Chamber and Visitor Center will close at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2 for Labor Day. Destination information is available at www.outwickenburgway.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.