Chambers of Commerce were started hundreds of years ago when a group of businesses figured out that when they get involved with the success of other businesses, everyone wins. There is more employment. There are more groceries being purchased, gifts given, food eaten at restaurants and cafes, insurance policies written, bookkeeping needed, contracts written, decorating done, beer and wine sold at establishments, signs and banners printed, doctors and veterinarians needed for our collective health, houses and additions built, lumber purchased, loans written, deposits made, and on and on and on.
We exist to serve our business members, schools, individual members, nonprofit partners, and the residents and visitors of our Town and surrounding communities.
We provide referrals daily and manage a social media presence with broad reach. We create networking connections and new partnerships. We do graphic design and a number of other services our members can appreciate. We help your grandma find the phone number she did not find in the phone book. We help high school kids navigate the steps of their community service project. We mail visitor packets out of state to people who are interested in relocating here, and we encourage them to stay in our local hotels/RV Parks and order our favorite menu items from local restaurants. We help newcomers settle in by giving them useful resources accompanied by a sincere and warm welcome to the community. We are an information hub, the small town 511. We work closely with Town leaders, county and state agencies, Small Business Development Centers and more to stay in the know of things that could benefit or damage our community. We are in a constant state of event planning, and are regularly brainstorming new things for families to do – because the truth is, if nobody enjoys living in and visiting Wickenburg, our businesses will not thrive the way we want to see them thrive.
By now, we have all seen a video on the point of social distancing with a row of matches on fire, then one is not, and every match thereafter goes cold.
When your business steps out of a chamber, the chain, the fabric of our economy is weaker. We work extremely hard at the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce to refer members and hope that you do too.
A chamber is many things. We are flexible and ever evolving, because that is what it takes to be forward thinking and relevant. We offer a mix of tangible benefits and intangible benefits to our members, but a vibrant chamber is GOOD for a vibrant community.
We are constantly trying to think how best to market for our members, advocate for our members and community, and provide networking opportunities. We are always asking, “How can we support/build our member businesses?” Your membership in many ways is like a gym membership, for example. The more ways you choose to use your membership, the more benefit you will see. No two people will use the exact same combination of equipment, because we recognize that different members are seeking different results. Overall, like a gym, a chamber cultivates a healthier community.
Supporting the Chamber is doing something for yourself – helping to build the quality of life in the community where you live, work and play. We are asking your help by “staying with us.” Stay connected. Share events on social media. Register and attend! Pay your dues as soon as you can or arrange for assistance in monthly payments. And let us know when you are struggling for any reason. We may not be able to solve your challenges, but we likely know the person/business/organization that has the answer or solution.
Stay with us! Don’t step out. Keep our business community strong! Pass the flame, BE part of the chain that makes us stronger. And for those who are not a member of the Chamber, we invite you to join us. Now more than ever and together we are stronger!
Tools For Business Success
We have created some tools and printable graphics for members to use in your business during this unprecedented time. Be sure to save the PDFs available on our website and Facebook page before filling out any information for your use. You will find signage offering delivery/takeout/open. Use these to give a shout out to your website or social media pages. A COVID-19 Notice Business Plan will inform your customers and let them know your business has in place a document to minimize the possibility of exposure. Small Business Task List – get your ducks in a row and use this checklist to help prepare your business when the economy reopens! Ideas – we understand that many businesses are going through a difficult time as we all navigate COVID-19. Take this opportunity to use the materials to your advantage.
If you have trouble downloading any of these tools, contact Sierra at graphics@wickenburgchamber.com. And new this week, our member businesses will receive a decal to post: Say “YES” to Local – Open for Business. The colorful decal has our chamber logo and Arizona flag.
Senior Class of 2020 – The Class that made history!
To the class of 2020, we know it didn’t go like you thought or wanted. Our world is waiting to be shaped by your compassion, creativity, care, ingenuity, and character. Congrats to our high school graduates!
