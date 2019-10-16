Twisted Dogwood Too! is hosting the Fall Business after-hours mixer from 5:30-7 p.m. today, Wednesday, Oct. 16. Come meet owners Bill and Sandy Kester, and the staff.
There is a $7 admission with special door prize drawings, refreshments and Cookies from ABC’s by Cheryl, including special Chamber Day recognition. Hear from the hosts all about their businesses, enjoy networking and celebrating your chamber membership. Twisted Dogwood Too! is at 1120 N. Tegner St.
Equestrian season ahead
Everett Bowman Rodeo Grounds, 1201 Constellation Road – BJ Campbell Roping, Monday, Tuesday, & Friday, for information call (520) 444-6429; Robertson Roping – Oct. 12, 19 and 26 – 6:30 p.m. Text (602) 320-1951; Arizona High School Rodeo, Nov. 16-17; Queen Creek Junior Rodeo, January 25-26, GRD Rodeo – Feb. 14-16; Arizona Junior Rodeo, March 13-15, Arizona Cowpunchers, March 27-29.
Downtown Arena – 520 N. Tegner St. – Mike and Karen Fuller (559) 2250-2210
Oct. 19 and 26, Nov. 2,9,16,23, 29, 30, and Dec. 1-8.
Flying E Ranch and Real County 96.3 Cattle Drive, Oct. 19. Call (928) 684-2690.
Rancho Rio –NTR Arizona Kick-off – Oct. 26, Rancho Rio Seas VI Opener, Nov. 2, Legends Only every Monday, Nov. 4 and every Monday after, NTR AZ Fall Championships Nov. 29-30, Ty Yost’s Viva Las Vegas, Dec. 2-10, 1325 N. Tegner St. – (928) 684-3150 – www.ranchorioaz.com.
Watch for updates on our website and Team Roping Schedule from the chamber.
Business Over Breakfast
Stop by on Oct. 30 at Desert Cypress Mobile Home & RV Recreation Center from 8-9 a.m. for Business Over Breakfast! You’ll get to share about your business, connect with other local businesses, and learn from our scheduled speakers. We will hear from Karen Eads, Yavapai College SBDC; Julie Huebner, Home Instead – Senior Christmas Angel program; Gail Mitchell, advisor, AFLAC; and Casey Clark, Principal Cyber Advisor, RadixX 2 Cyber Security Information.
This is also a great time to jump into 2020 BOB Sponsorship. April and July are open. Contact staff for details.
Special Activities
Be sure to come to the free Biz 2 Biz Seminar – Oct. 22 – 6 p.m. Entrepreneurial Equation. Join David Stander, Financial Advisor, Edward Jones, and Brenda Hershkowitz, owner, Accountant, Premier Tax and Accounting Services, LLC for a great topic. You’re your reservations by calling (928) 684-5479.
Collette Travel
Join travel representatives on Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. in the chamber conference room to learn about Discover Washington, D.C. tour taking place Oct. 8-12, 2020. Explore Washington over the course of six days. Make reservations by calling our office (928) 684-0977.
Shred-a-thon
Twice a year we bring a mobile unit to shred documents in a secured setting. Join us on Oct. 25 from 9 a.m. – noon at the chamber office, 216 N. Frontier St. A-1 Shredding is our new member and excited about the shred-a-thon. Costs are: Chamber Members, first box $5, each after $8; general public, $10 per box.
Rocky Horror Show
Tickets are on sale now for the Oct. 28 Scholarship Fundraiser. The doors will open at the Saguaro Theatre at 6 p.m., movie begins at 7:00 p.m. There will be a costume contest, special souvenirs to purchase and more. Advance tickets are $5 general seating, $20 VIP seating in the center, first six rows, including a prop bag. Door sales - $10 per person.
Stop by the Chamber Office for tickets, or contact Education Committee Chairman, Stephanie Fornoff.
For more calendar of events view online:www.wickenburgchamber.com.
