The Town of Wickenburg issued the following business licenses in the month of February:
American Road Maintenance, 4554 E. Industrial Place, Tucson.
Better Energy Company, 2812 N. Norwalk, Suite 131, Mesa.
Blue Sky Beads, 30963 S. Ft. Apache Dr., Congress.
Freedom Forever AZ, 2546 W. Birchwood Ave., Mesa.
Gypset Hair, 705 Sunflower Ave.
PEPCON, 545 Ocotillo Dr.
Rovey Farming, 19300 W. Yuma Road, Buckeye.
The Massage Bungalow, 162 E. Wickenburg Way, Suite 2.
Wickenburg Waggers, 4274 Sawbuck Way.
The Town of Wickenburg issued the following building permits in the month of February:
(Owner name, street, permit type)
Hunter Family Trust, S. Lazy Fox Road, guest house.
Brenda & Michael Ross Family, W. Cavaness, house.
Helen Kurtz, W. Wickenburg Way, demolition.
Shea Homes, Golden Eagle Ridge, house.
Shea Homes, Buckaroo Court, house.
Roy & Heiga Gipson, Ironwood Place, pool.
Shea Homes, Stage Stop Way, pool, .
Fred and Paula Rose, Camino De Alegre, electrical.
Debe McKain, Sparrows Creek Way, pool.
Elizabeth Gonzalez, N. Jefferson St., electrical.
Richard Willis, Tenderfoot Way, solar.
Sammi and James Hone, S. Vulture Mine Road, pool.
Todd & Joanie Nanke, N. Yaqui Drive, remodel.
Shea Homes, Leaf Spring Drive, house.
Art Rubash, Black Mountain, grading.
Scott Chalmers, Copperhead Dr., pool.
Brittan Roberts, S. Grantham Hills Road, grading.
Wickenburg Hospital, Rose Lane, right of way.
Larry Hibler, W. Palo Verde Drive, remodel.
Shea Homes, Phantom St., house.
Patrick and Erika Fly, Cherokee Lane, grading.
Larry Hibler, W. Palo Verde Drive, remodel.
Shea Homes, Cactus Wren Road, house,.
Dorn Homes, Tapaderos Drive, house.
CSL&L, Buffalo Drive, spa.
Ward Cockeram, W. Yucca Drive, structure.
Lyle Kropf, N. Sabin Brown, commercial.
Wickenburg Development Company, Silver Moon Way, electrical.
Wickenburg Development Company, Silver Moon Way, electrical.
Shea Homes, Phantom Street, house.
Saddleback Ranch, Saddleback Ranch, development plans.
Shea Homes, Ridge Runner Way, house.
Patrick and Erika Fly, Cherokee Lane, grading.
Shea Homes, Phantom St., house.
Grantham William Woodford and Suzanne L, Scenic Loop Road, fire alarm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.