Quarterly Membership Luncheon
Please join us on Friday, September 20th from 12 Noon – 1:20 p.m. for our Quarterly Luncheon at The Webb Center Atrium. Cost: $20 reservations – before Thursday; $25 at the door. Speakers include Pamela Green, TOW Economic & Community Director; Marina DeWitt, Region 9 Advocate U.S. SBA Office, and updates from representatives of Wickenburg Unified School District. Member news, door prizes and Take 5 updates.
RSVP please call 928-684-5479
Mark Your Calendar – Additional Chamber Programs
Chamber University Seminar – Tuesday, October 2, Health Insurance and Medicare presented by Joe Holm, Independent Broker at 5:00 p.m. and on Tuesday,
Oct. 22 – Entrepreneurial Equation, presented by David Stander, Edward Jones, and Brenda Herskowitz, Premiere Tax & Accounting LLC. For registration call 928-684-5479
Travel with Collette – Join us on October 24 to learn of our Fall 2020 Trip to Washington, DC. You’ll hear from our member travel representative about the itinerary planned.
RSVP to events@wickenburgchamber.com
Business over Breakfast, October 30th sponsored by Desert Cypress Mobile Home & RV Park, 8-8:55 a.m. RSVP 684-5479
Arizona Office of Tourism – Chinese Influencer
We have been working with AOT to host Ling Wei (Nuan Wen) is a travel and lifestyle blogger. She graduated from the University of Washington as a double major in Accounting and Psychology. Ms. Wei takes beautiful portrait and scenery photos in various locations and is very good at capturing videos to promote local attractions and experiences.
She will visit Wickenburg on Sunday, having lunch before touring the Desert Caballeros Western Museum, and checking in to the historic Kay El Bar Ranch for overnight lodging and horseback riding. Ms. Wei will receive a packet of Destination Wickenburg materials for her to use in blogging her visit.
Join us Wednesday, September 25 at Premiere Tax & Accounting Services for this month’s Business after Hours!
Attend our Business after Hours to mix and mingle with members in a relaxed atmosphere and learn to master the art of networking.
All Members and their accompanying guests are invited to attend. Meet host Brenda Hershkowitz and her staff, learn about the many services available from Premiere.
• Make new professional connections
• Gain valuable leads and potential new customers
• Find suppliers and service providers
• Access agencies and entities to help grow your business
• Meet people with purchasing power within their organizations
• Enjoy delicious food and refreshments
Small Business Development Center
Karen Eads, Business Analyst, SBDC Yavapai College will be in Wickenburg on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m. She will provide information about all the services available to small businesses, home based and entrepreneurs from SBDC & SBA.
Fall is just around the corner!
To submit your upcoming deals and events send to: events@wickenburgchamber.com or upload with your password directly to the calendar. Approved events and deals will be included with an E-Blast post and promoted on our website and social media channels.
All deals and events are subject to review. Please email Sheila Goode with any questions regarding deals and events or email Mike Wallace, our administrative assistant, at info@wickenburgchamber.com with any questions regarding your extranet login password. Thank you for your membership!
Member News
Live Music
Rancho Bar 7 has scheduled LIVE Music this month from 6-9 p.m. on the back patio. Friday, Sept.20th, Josh Roy, and Sept. 27-28, – Ashley Wineland. You’ll also find a variety of live music at the Elks Lodge on Friday. Cowboy Cookin’ Live Music -Saturdays; Sept. 21, Dave Hawthorn, and Sept. 28, Holly Jo Samsill.
HIGH DESERT GOLF TOURNAMENT
Join us on Saturday, September 21st for our annual 4-person scramble with a shotgun start at 8:00 a.m. The location is Wickenburg Ranch Golf & Social Club. Contact chamber staff for registration, tee box sponsorship and silent auction donations. Thanks to our sponsors, Jones Ford and Crescent Crown Distributing Coors Light.
Register by noon on Thursday.
