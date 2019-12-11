25th annual Christmas Parade of Lights brings magic to Wickenburg
Join us for a magical evening on Friday, Dec. 13 for our annual Christmas Parade of Lights. You’ll see a variety of illuminated entries that will bring smiles and Christmas cheer. Many downtown merchants will also be open during the parade, so make it a family outing, bring lawn chairs to sit along the route and enjoy our gift to you.
The route starts from Yavapai to Frontier streets, left on Apache Street, crossing Tegner Street and continuing down Apache to the community center. The Town of Wickenburg will post street closures and no parking details along with pedestrian friendly areas. Sound will be heard on the corners of Yavapai and Adams streets, in front of the chamber, on the corner of Apache and Frontier streets and on Tegner and Apache streets. Awards ceremonies and visits with Santa will be in Stone Park next to Town Hall and the Public Library immediately after the parade, along with hot cocoa and cookies sponsored by Maverik.
Thanks again to our co-sponsors: Town of Wickenburg, Congress Fire Department, and Maverik.
Mingle & Jingle Business After-Hours Mixer
Members and their accompanying guests are invited to our Holiday Mixer from 5:30-7 p.m. today, Dec. 11 at National Bank of Arizona, 540 W. Wickenburg Way. You’ll enjoy refreshments, special door prize drawings, food by member Onery Hog, drinks and networking during this special time of year. Come and meet Bank President Alan Abare and staff. Admission cost is $7 per person.
Good News
Four new businesses have joined the chamber new members include: Desert Heart Transportation, Christine Backlund, medical and community transport; Ruth’s Bunkhouse, Ruth Filipek, western décor and apparel; Avanti Senior Living, Deb Chapman, assisted care and independent lifestyles for seniors, opening in 2020 – North Peoria; and Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, Treena Parvello, opening in January. For information on our new members, visit www.wickenburgchamber.com.
Business of the Month
We selected Loose Horse RV Park & Stables for our December Business of the Month. Owners Dennis and Curta Schlarbaum have completely revitalized the property of the past four years, including the purchasing of additional lower ground, which added horse stables and a round pen for rent. Information about their business may be found on the chamber website home page. Congratulations!
Media Recognition
Chamber staff is working with Arizona writer Leo Banks for an article in True West magazine’s April issue. We’ve once again been named as one of the Top 10 True West Towns in the U.S. Special Event and Winter advertising placement in various publications, and continue to appear in various media across Arizona. Rodeo News magazine will be handed out at NFR activities in Las Vegas, Nevada showcasing our 72nd annual Gold Rush Days Rodeo along with paid advertising for readers to learn about visiting Wickenburg. We are also working with producers to promote American Pickers show to film in Arizona and possibly Wickenburg. Information and promotion are out, providing details to the public for interest in working with the show. Additionally, producers of RFD TV and The Cowboy Channel contacted us for filming a segment in Wickenburg this month. Dates and programming material will be scheduled in the next few days.
Quarterly Luncheon
Members and their guests are invited to attend our quarterly luncheon at noon Dec. 20 at Rancho de los Caballeros, 1551 S. Vulture Mine Road. Cost is $20 and $25 at the door. For reservations, call, (928) 684-0977. Speakers include Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman, David Hernandez of Freeport McMoRan-Bagdad, Pamela Green – Census 2020, and Alexis J. Glascock, counsel for West Valley Chamber Alliance.
