Our 72nd annual Gold Rush Days celebration is this weekend, when thousands of visitors have the chance to experience our western lifestyle and enjoy all the activities planned. Tip of the Stetson to all of our partners and sponsors: Town of Wickenburg, Crescent Crown Distributing – Coors, Wickenburg Ranch a Trilogy Resort Community, Wickenburg Art Club, Wickenburg Desert Stagers, Wickenburg Saddle Club, National Roping Supply – NRS, Jones Auto Centers, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Arizona Public Service, 96.3 Real Country, Wells Fargo Bank, The Wickenburg Sun, Rovey Farming, Wingate Farms, Big O Tires, CM Wireless & Electronics, Cox Communications, Tractor Supply, Young Living Essential Oils, Circle K 1286, Circle K 4365, Lifeline, McDonald’s, Gold Fever Radio Prospecting Club, Hanson Concrete, and Wells Fargo Bank.
We are very proud of this heritage event. The Chamber and its partners for 72 years have kept our western community in the limelight as one of the best special heritage events in Arizona.
Many years ago, the U.S. Library of Congress recognized the event “One of the Living Legacies,” a designation with much distinction.
Please see the special insert Gold Rush Days supplement inside The Sun today.
Additional copies will be distributed at the chamber visitor center, along the parade route, and at the rodeo.
Gold Rush Rodeo Dance
Our rodeo dance is Saturday, Feb. 15 in the community center with The Outlaw Brothers Band, great music by native sons Dan, Jay, Harley Monnett and Chuck Brinkman.
Music plays from 8 p.m. to midnight, and a no-host bar will be available. Advance tickets are $10 per person, and at the door, $12.
True West Magazine
Coming in April, True West Town designation featuring Wickenburg will be recognized by the magazine.
Greg Carroll, regional account director is working with our tourism committee to place advertising in the publication.
With an active brand audience of 965,000, this opportunity to advertise your business will bring heritage travel visitors to learn about our community.
The Chamber will place advertising, along with the Desert Caballeros Western Museum and others. Please consider joining us as we tell our historic story. Deadline is Feb. 14.
For information call (480) 433-7345 or email Greg@twmag.com.
