Chamber staff has upload weekly information for our small businesses to use in helping to get through this pandemic. You will find details for marketing, employee assistance, funding opportunities and more. Additionally, members receive a bi-weekly Chamber Connections email blast with links to local, regional, state, and federal information. Today, and every day, we thank you for your membership.
We enjoy seeing you at ribbon cuttings, business mixers, committee meetings and big events, and we know those activities cannot happen yet. Please have confidence that your Wickenburg Chamber team is here for you under any circumstance.
All over the world, chambers have played a pivotal role for their community and businesses during this pandemic. As we come out of this crisis chambers will lead and serve their community’s recovery. Now more than ever, member voices are needed. As chambers represent businesses and work to sustain business during recovery, membership and investors are the foundation. We appreciate your support and leadership. Now more than ever we are here to help rebuild and strengthen our business community.
“Community Strong, We Got This! #WeAreWickenburg”
Our new t-shirts have arrived from Creations in Thread, with the message of Community! Cost is $22 each, shipping is additional $5. The income from selling these shirts will go back into advertising Destination Wickenburg when the time is right.
Be Safe. Be Strong. Be Healthy. Be Kind. #WeAreWickenburg!
