True West Town designation featuring Wickenburg will be recognized by the magazine. Greg Carroll, regional account director is working with our tourism committee to place advertising in the publication. With an active brand audience of 965,000, this opportunity to advertise your business will bring heritage travel visitors to learn about our community. The Chamber will place advertising, along with the Desert Caballeros Western Museum and others. Please consider joining us as we tell our historic story. Deadline is Feb. 14. For information call (480) 433-7345 or email Greg@twmag.com.
Legislative Day at the Capitol
Chamber members will attend the annual Arizona Chamber Executives Day at the state legislature Feb. 26. Each year the association brings leadership from across the state to the capitol. Board members and governmental affairs committee members will be in attendance. The West Valley Chamber Alliance will have our lobbyist present.
