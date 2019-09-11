Submit your upcoming deals and events to events@wickenburgchamber.com or upload them with your password directly to the calendar. Approved events and deals will be included with an e-Blast post and promoted on our website and social media channels. All deals and events are subject to review. Please email Sheila Goode with any questions regarding deals and events. Email Mike Wallace, our administrative assistant, at info@wickenburgchamber.com with any questions regarding your extranet login password. Thank you for your membership!
Member News
Life Line Ambulance recently donated an AED machine to Morristown Elementary School. Nice gift!
Cowboy Cookin’ Live Music on Saturdays includes Wayne Elliot, Sept. 14, Dave Hawthorn, Sept. 21, and Holly Jo Samsill on Sept. 28.
Rusty Rooster, corner of Tegner and Yavapai streets, has announced its September hours. It is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays; Rusty Rooster is open from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Rancho Bar 7 has scheduled live Music this month from 6-9 p.m. on the back patio. Rob West, Sept. 13, Josh Roy, Sept. 20, and Ashley Wineland on Sept. 27-28.
Congratulations to our September Business of the Month, Snyder Mini Storage, 261 N. Frontier St., Marguerite and son, Phillip Snyder.
Come join the Wickenburg Saddle Club as a family or individuals. Its monthly gymkhana is from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. For more information, call (602) 214-6657.
Wickenburg Country Club invites you to sign-up for their eClub at www.wickenburggolfclub.com/newaccount, or call the pro shop at (928) 684-2011.
