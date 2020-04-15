The Town of Wickenburg created this hashtag on Instagram, We Are Wickenburg brand. You’ll see a banner hanging on the Hassayampa Riverwalk Bridge entrance and on posters placed in business windows around town.
We know that this is an unpredictable time, and that many of you are experiencing immense changes in your daily lives. We want to encourage you to shop local from our restaurants and retailers, as well as the services and accommodations businesses. Now more than ever Wickenburg businesses need your support. While their doors may be closed, you can continue to buy gift cards, order carry-out, or view their websites to order online.
Essential services remain open. It’s a good time to have your automobile checked out for summer, change oil or shop for tires. Get a jump on cleaning out storage areas and drawers. Plant a garden. Products can be found at our essential businesses who are open to the public.
It is also a good time to start early in purchases for Mother’s Day and graduation gifts or call to order flowers for any occasion. Retailers have information on their Facebook pages and websites on how to reach them.
For every one dollar spent at small businesses, sixty-seven cents stays in the community. Which means when you shop local, it can make a big impact.
The Wickenburg Chamber has produced in conjunction with Crescent Crown -Coors a banner to be placed on the pedestrian bridge in the next few weeks with this message: “Think Big, Shop Small. Wickenburg businesses need your support now more than ever! Shop Local. Buy Gift Cards. Order Takeout. Post-Share positive online reviews.”
We will have available next week a new t-shirt for purchase. The message is “Community Strong, We Got This! #WeAreWickenburg”.
Bobbie Brooks, owner of Creations in Thread assisted us in the design.
Details on how to order will be posted on our chamber website and Facebook pages. The income from selling these shirts will go back into advertising Destination Wickenburg when the time is right.
The Chamber Board of Directors and staff remain committed to providing support and assistance to our businesses during this time. We are in regular contact with our leaders at the local, state and federal level each week through webinars and teleconference calls and continue to advocate for support for our community. We’re adding more links from reputable and knowledgeable resources to our COVID-19 page and will continue to do so.
Our staff is working remotely, answering telephone calls, emails, and posting daily on our websites and Facebook pages. Our members will also receive weekly Chamber Connections E-Blasts with up-to-date information and business tools.
Be Safe. Be Strong. Be Kind. #WeAreWickenburg!
