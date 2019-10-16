The Wickenburg branches of Edward Jones financial advisors are serving as drop-off locations for a canned food drive.
Ken Heineman and David Stander, Edward Jones financial advisors in Wickenburg, are supporting the Wickenburg CAP Office.
Local residents and businesses can help those less fortunate in the community by bringing in items to the Edward Jones branch offices during regular business hours from Nov. 1 through Dec. 23.
Food can be dropped off at Heineman’s office, 581 W. Wickenburg Way Suite A and can be reached at (928) 684-7072, and David Stander’s office, 10 S. Kerkes St. Suite 1, can be reached at (928) 684-6853.
Monetary donations cannot be accepted.
Information provided by Edward Jones
