ADOT Needs Your Input
Do you travel on US 60 between the Carefree Highway and the roundabout at US 93?
ADOT is taking a look at this segment of highway and wants to hear from you!
After August 7th, 2019 - Please visit https://azdot.gov/US60Wickenburg and fill out a brief survey. Surveys are also available at the Wickenburg Public Library, Wickenburg Town Hall, or by calling 928-777-5986. Comments are requested by September 6, 2019.
National Television Exposure
Wickenburg will be highlighted on The Cowboy Channel on August 7 at 9:00 p.m. EST, August 10 at 7:00 p.m. EST, and August 11 at 5:30 p.m. EST. You’ll see segments from the recent Cowgirl Cadillac Horse Sale, Horses from Ladies for Ladies, held in February at Rancho de los Caballeros. The first annual event was produced by Ike Sankey Pro Rodeo, and presented by Cowgirl Magazine. Rockin U Productions, Chanel Sheldon and Steve Wood of Steve Wood Voice & Video produced the segments. Event commentary with Chantel Sheldon & Bobbie Jean Olson. Rockin U Productions sold commercial advertising to go with the show to the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce, Town of Wickenburg, Desert Caballeros Western Museum, Flying E Ranch, My Home Group Sonoran Desert Realty, and other local businesses. This exposure will provide our community with a wide audience who follows The Cowboy Channel. Watch for additional postings of the 30 sec. commercials on websites and Facebook pages.
Business Tool - Demand Staffing Startup Launches
The Qwick app refines and matches job listings for professionals and allows them to accept and confirm shifts. Users can view matched shifts to accept, view work schedules, clock-in and clock-out, and receive payments after completed shifts through a secured platform.
The app was released in June and is free on Google and Apple.
Career and Volunteer Fair
Please mark your calendar and attend the event on Tuesday, August 13 from 8-12 Noon at the Wickenburg Community Center. Local and regional businesses and non-profit organizations will be set-up to disseminate information about job opportunities and volunteer programs available. Sponsored by Town of Wickenburg and Arizona Workforce.
News
Humane Society of Wickenburg invites you to enter their Annual Pet Calendar Photo Contest. For information call 928-684-8801. The Town of Wickenburg has new pool hours – Adult Laps through August 28 – Monday & Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. (16 and over),
Weekend Hours through August 18 – Friday – Sunday, Adult Laps – 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.; Open Swim – 1 – 4:45 p.m; Family Night – 7-9 p.m. Fridays. Dental Excellence, Dr. Josh H. Jones donates 3 hours of time and material on the first Friday of every month to do free dental work on a nominated veteran. Stop by his office at 821 W. Wickenburg Way and fill out a nomination form. David Stander, Edward Jones, is hosting a Tax Free Investing Seminar on Aug. 6 – Wickenburg Ranch at Sophies Parlour from 9-10:00 a.m., RSVP 928-684-6853. Studio Two70 registration is underway for a variety of classes. Call owner Tifanie Moore at 928-671-1228 for details. Visit online www.studiotwo70.com
