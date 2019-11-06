We are so glad you are here!
A “Tip of the Stetson” to our original Bluegrass Committee for their hard work and vision to establish the Four Corner States Bluegrass Festival. Forty years is quite an accomplishment, and we’re so proud of our past and present leaders who helped make this heritage event happen.
The Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, staff and numerous committee members work very hard throughout the year to bring you the best in Bluegrass entertainment, competitive events and a setting where the entire family can have fun.
We’re proud of the contestants who’ve graced our stage over the years, especially the little ones who we’ve watched become talented musicians and fine young adults. We would be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge the committee who started it off, along with some special people and sponsors who stuck with us all these many years. They include: Buck Wayne, Stuyve Hamersley, Wally Storm, Ron Badowski, Mike Wallace, Bill Breen, and the late Ben Sandoval, mentor, friend, producer, director, musician, and coordinator of our festival from the beginning. We lost Ben in 2017 and certainly miss his leadership and commitment to the Bluegrass Festival heritage.
“Tip of the Stetson” to the following business sponsors who stayed with us from the start. They include Arizona Public Service, The Wickenburg Sun, Badowski & White, CPA, Crescent Crown – Blue Moon, Coors & Coors Light Beer, and the Town of Wickenburg.
Three years ago, we lost our dear friend Mike Wallace who was chairman for 19 years of this beloved festival. Under his leadership the event doubled in size and added more talented artists to a great history of musical offerings. We miss Mike dearly, and know he and Ben are watching from above, helping heavenly angels learn bluegrass tunes. This special event is the legacy of Ben, Buck, Stuyve, and Mike. I’m honored to follow in their footsteps as the festival chairman.
The Chamber and Town of Wickenburg have partnered to bring Bluegrass Music to our residents and visitors at the Everett Bowman Rodeo Grounds in Wickenburg. This weekend you’ll hear great music from three nationally known bands: Incidental Bluegrass, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and Chris Jones & The Night Drivers.
Thank you to our many volunteers and sponsors who help make this special event happen each year.
Medicare Enrollment Event sponsored by the Town of Wickenburg and member Joe Holm with Health Insurance Advocates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 in the Wickenburg Community Center Banquet room, 160 N. Valentine St. The Desert Caballeros Western Museum will host Trappings of the American West presented by the Dry Creek Arts Fellowship, an exhibition and sale, November 9 through December 1. Friends of Music will present at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at the West Valley Wind Ensemble, a patriotic salute to our veterans. The Town of Wickenburg and Arizona at Work is sponsoring the Wickenburg Fall Career Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Wickenburg Community Center. Join members of the Town of Wickenburg Trails Committee for the first Tour de Ranch Off-Road Mountain Bike Race on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Flying E Ranch. Fee is $60 for adults, $30 for youth 17-and-under. Register at www.wickenburgaz.org. Ride trails rarely open to the public, enjoy family entertainment, and afterward, a delicious barbecue. Cowboy Cookin’ will be open on Wednesdays AFTER THANKSGIVING. The restaurant will then only close Tuesdays. Watch for more updates on menu, specials, and entertainment.
Members and their accompanying guests are invited to our Fall Mixer from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Historic Kay El Bar Ranch. You’ll enjoy refreshments, a tour of the ranch, and special door prize drawings, including a chance to win a 30 second video commercial donated by Steve Wood Voice and Video. Admission is $7 per person.
