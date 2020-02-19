The Town of Wickenburg issued the following business licenses in January 2020:
1582, LLC: 858 W. Elliot Suite 105, Tempe.
6M Home Improvement and Maintenance: 890 S. Los Altos Dr., Wickenburg.
Connie’s Consignment Shop: 1141 W. Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg.
Coyote Relics: 28 N. Tegner St., Wickenburg.
Express Home Services, LLC: 4110 W. Washington St. #100, Phoenix.
General Acrylics, Inc.: 22222 N. 22nd Ave., Phoenix.
Great Outdoors Services: LLC: 202 S. Lindahl Road, Bagdad.
K. Hovanian Arizona Operations, LLC: 20830 N. Tatum Blvd. #250, Phoenix.
Sunshine Plaza and Mini Storage, LLC: 1020 W. Wickenburg Way, Suite 7, Wickenburg.
Vulture Peak Tours, LLC: 36610 N. 355th Ave., Wickenburg.
The Town of Wickenburg issued the following building permits in January 2020:
Beverly Sinclair: 508 N. Sierra Dr., solar system.
Alan Gustin: 815 N. Sierra Dr., solar system.
Christian Family: 72 N. Tegner St., roof repairs.
Dorn Homes: 4365 Buffalo Ridge, new house.
Shea Homes: 3174 Buckaroo Court, new house.
David and Debra Temple: 550 W. Via Solana Dr., New house.
Shea Homes: 4620 Tenderfoot Way, new house.
Lonnie Merrill: 4260 Stage Stop Way, solar system.
Estate of Barbara Collins: 1750 Aguila Dr., remodel.
Michael and Tonya Walters: 2105 W. Gold Dust Lane, accessory structure.
Shea Homes: 3188 Buckaroo Court, new house.
Shea Homes: 4297 Wagon Trail Circle, new house.
Shea Homes: 4130 Miners Gulch Way, accessory structure.
Conrey: 4255 Leaf Spring Dr., gas line.
Neal Wanless and Jody Gilson: 1510 W. Whiskey Way, swimming pool.
Lisa Garnhart: 703 Los Altos Dr., grading.
Watt Ranch, LLC: 864 W. Wickenburg Way, garage openings.
Nashua Southwest Development: 3650 Sabin Brown Road, fire suppression system.
Bradshaw Vista Apartments: 560 N. Penn Lane, fire suppression system.
Jason McLaughlin: 1601 Lower Easy St., accessory structure.
Kirk Hooper: 1141 W. Wickenburg Way, sign.
Rick Ailts: 3288 Sparrows Creek Way, swimming pool.
M&L Revocable Trust: 1415 S. Mountain Ridge/325th, new house.
Steve Jones: 4375 Copperhead Dr., swimming pool.
Catherine Navarro: 685 Sunflower Ave., right of way.
Ronda R Brians 2005 Revocable Trust: 1710 W. Camino Dr., right of way.
Shea Homes: 3221 Prospector Way, New house.
Dorn Homes: 4330 Ponderosa Pine Court, new house.
Dorn Homes: 3410 Maverick Dr., accessory structure.
Desperado Properties 111: 176 E. Wickenburg Way, right of way.
Tony and Janet Meckel: 760 S. Mariposa Dr., accessory structure.
Dale E Joyce Revocable Trust: 120 N. Lazy Fox Road, right of way.
Rhodes Ledford and Stubbs Teresa M RS: 3665 Eastern Sky Circle, solar system.
William Mellott and Becky Solleau: 1151 N. Coyote Crossing, accessory structure.
David and Carole Engh: 2860 Percheron, grading.
Jennifer Wold: 1315 W. Palo Verde Dr., accessory structure.
Alison Kruchek: 3195 Prospector Way, solar system.
Shea Homes: 3200 Buckaroo Court, new house.
Shea Homes: 4606 Tenderfoot Way, new house.
