Wickenburg Leadership Institute is an advanced eight- week development program entering its ninth year. The program offers its participants a broad range of insights on the needs and issues facing our community, state and nation. The curriculum will be informative and interactive, offering attendees the opportunity to learn the complex workings of local, county, state and federal issues; while developing skills to become more engaged in Wickenburg leadership.
Applications are available at the Chamber office. The program is sponsored by: Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce, Arizona Public Service, Wickenburg School District, and Town of Wickenburg. Classes held Tuesday’s from 6:30pm-9pm; September 10, – October 29th. Cost $50 per person - (High School Students, Free). For additional information call 928-684-5479
Small Business Development Center
We are scheduling now free business counseling and Lunch ‘n Learn Seminars on the third Thursday of the month from 10:00 a.m. – 2 p.m., September through November, and January – May.
All seminars and confidential counseling with the Small Business Development Center will be held in the Chamber of Commerce Conference Room. Call to make an appointment or register: 928-684-5479. To reach Karen Eads, Business Analyst, SBDC Yavapai College, contact her at (928) 771-4808
Additional assistance to employers is through Arizona Career Readiness Credential. Contact John Nelson a consultant to Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity at (480)390-2724.
Business after Hours Mixer
Members and their accompanying guests are invited to join us on Wednesday, August 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. at our Business after Hours Mixer, hosted by Los Viajeros Inn. Join manager Keralynn Limon, Denis Artiles, Mike and Jay Patel, regional manager and owners of Atlas Hotel Management Company. Enjoy touring the new updated rooms and learn about their lodging services and additional news about the property. Network with members and enjoy refreshments.
Ambassador’s Committee
Join the committee members as they conduct member Ribbon Cuttings on Aug. 29 at 8 a.m. and recognize September Business of the Month. The Ambassadors enjoy learning about our new members and their services/products. Photographs will appear on our Facebook pages and September newsletter and chamber website.
Connect with the Chamber
Your chamber membership enables meaningful connection and the ability to build new working relationships. Each month we offer members several opportunities to gain more community visibility.
The monthly Business after Hours Mixers attracts business owners, managers and community leaders. Members have the chance to speak and share information/ news about their business, and new members are introduced to the group.
Learn more about chamber committees and connections. Request information about hosting a Mixer in 2020.
Other options to tell your business story:
Monthly 60-word article in the Hassayampa Alert, send prior to the 20th of each month.
Members may also bring a door prize and be recognized for your support or sign up to host one of our Quarterly Membership Luncheons (September and December), and Chamber University Lunch ‘n Learn Seminars. Call chamber staff for more details at (928)684-5479.
