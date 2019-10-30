The threat is real. In our fast-paced world, cyber-technology designed for our good is often being used for bad. Domestic and international terrorists - often under the pretentious guise of “activism” - are now putting businesses, municipalities, medical facilities and law enforcement agencies in the crosshairs. Attacks by bad actors place these entities at greater risks than ever.
Come join the Wickenburg Chamber of Commerce and Radixx Consulting as we walk through these questions and ways to achieve improved system and network hygiene, and a healthy security posture at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Wickenburg Chamber Boardroom. For reservations, call (928) 684-5479.
Member News
Wickenburg’s Out West Fall Fest is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Community Center. Fun activities for the entire family will be happening. Wickenburg Conservation Foundation will celebrate 20 years of protecting our trails, providing educational programming and maintaining recreational trails. Join members from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at Sophie’s Flat Trailhead. Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts is hosting ODC Dance: Path of Miracles from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Inspired by the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in Northern Spain, contemporary dancers accompanied by a cappella vocalists from San Francisco’s Volti choir will guide audience members, and the performance follows a Path of Miracles though downtown. Cowboy Cookin’ will open on Wednesdays beginning Nov. 6. Days of operation will be Wednesdays through Mondays, and closed on Tuesdays. Watch for more updates on menu, specials, and entertainment. The Desert Caballeros Western Museum will host Trappings of the American West presented by the Dry Creek Arts Fellowship, an exhibition and sale, Nov. 9 through Dec. 1. The Town of Wickenburg and Arizona at Work is sponsoring the Wickenburg Fall Career Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov.13 at the Wickenburg Community Center. Many job opportunities are available. For more information, call Julie Pellam at (928) 668-0540.
For more events information, visit www.wickenburgchamber.com.
Bluegrass 40!
The 40th annual Bluegrass Festival is just around the corner from Nov. 8-10. For 40 years, the Chamber and Town of Wickenburg have partnered to bring bluegrass music to our residents and visitors at the Everett Bowman Rodeo Grounds.. Nationally known bands include Incidental Bluegrass, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and Chris Jones and The Night Drivers. Tickets are on sale at the chamber office and online. A full schedule will be inside the festival guide, inserted in The Sun next week. Thank you to our many volunteers and sponsors who help make this special event happen each year!
Be a Santa to a Senior!
Home Instead Senior Care is partnering with St. Alban’s Episcopal Church and the Wickenburg Senior Center to identify seniors who might not otherwise receive gifts this holiday season. Home Instead is facilitating the purchase and distribution of gifts by placing trees and gift request “ornaments” within various locations, including St. Alban’s at 357 W. Yavapai St.
The gift-giving period is from Nov. 2 through Dec. 7 and gift delivery will take place in time for the holidays. Please visit St Alban’s to pick up a local senior’s gift request, or visit www.beasantatoasenior.com for more information.
