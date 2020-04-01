Dear Valued Member,
We realize that you may be overwhelmed with news and information on COVID-19. We also understand the need to be respectful of the seriousness of this pandemic while remaining calm and thoughtful about continuing business the best we can. The Chamber Board of Directors and staff remains committed to providing support and assistance to you during this time.
We are in regular contact with our leaders at the local, state and federal level and continue to advocate for support for our community. We have shared links from reputable and knowledgeable resources and will continue to do so. Currently, we are continuing with business as usual while taking precautions, preparing, and using common sense. Our staff is working remotely, answering telephone calls, emails, and posting daily on our websites and Facebook pages.
As of Friday March 20, at 5 p.m. guidance for restaurants, bars, gyms and theaters went into effect. Restaurants moved to dine-out option only, curbside pick-up and drive through services. Restaurants may deliver alcoholic beverages with the purchase of food.
Please take time to view and “Like “our Wickenburg Area Take-out & Delivery Options Facebook page. We are posting daily updates from local restaurants.
The Chamber will make decisions about upcoming April and May programs and events based on the best facts available at the time needed. We will continue to communicate with you through our various channels.
Additionally, The Chamber’s website at www.wickenburgchamber.com provides COVID-19 links for local, county, statewide, nationwide and global health information. The information is available to all businesses and residents.
If you have a question or concern, please email me at jbrooks@wickenburgchamber.com or contact staff at (928)684-5479.
Be Safe. Be Strong. Be Kind. Be Wickenburg!
