Business owners and bosses and high-level executives may have their names on placards or monogrammed stationery, but the most successful businesses tend to be those in which the entire staff, from the company president to administrative professionals and so on, works together.
Administrative professionals, sometimes referred to as "admins," handle everything from spreadsheet generation to PowerPoint presentations to preparing schedules. Admins are often the unsung heroes of the workplace, and while they may not receive much fanfare, without the continued efforts of admins, businesses may grind to a halt.
In recognition of the roles they play, administrative professionals have been honored during a special week each April for the past 60 years. Called Secretary's Day upon its inception in 1952, the holiday was later expanded and the name changed to incorporate all of the employees who play pivotal administrative rolls in companies big and small. Managers and business owners may choose their employees, but the following ideas can breathe fresh life into festivities and help boost employee morale even further.
· Spring for coffee. Many employees require a caffeine buzz to get them through their busy days. The old pot in the break room may not deliver the best brews these days, and you can give employees another coffee fix to help them perk up. Check to see if independent coffee chains or even franchised businesses have to-go carafes. If not, consider purchasing a coffeehouse-inspired coffee maker, complete with the capabilities to make cappuccino and lattés.
· Give the gift of time. What worker couldn't use a few extra days off? Show gratitude by renegotiating vacation and personal time schedules with administrative professionals. Be open-minded to alternate work scheduled if they may keep employees happy and better able to serve the company.
· Show your appreciation through letters or certificates. Professional-looking certificates are easy to come by because they can be produced right in the office with some desktop publishing software. Some office-supply stores also may carry preprinted certificates. A heartfelt thank-you letter also is something that admins may appreciate, as it shows employees their efforts are not being overlooked.
· Present tickets to a game or a show. Many supervisors are given perks, such as free tickets to popular sporting events or other sources of entertainment at nearby venues. Pass on these free tickets to special employees who may not be able to afford box seats or front-row tickets to local theater productions.
· Time pay raises to coincide with Administrative Professionals Week. Use this week as an opportunity to give bonuses or raises, rather than doing so at the beginning or end of the year.
Administrative professionals do a lot to keep companies afloat and operating smoothly. Supervisors, managers and other higher-ups can take every opportunity to show their appreciation to these hard, yet often unsung, workers.
