Mother’s Day is right around the corner. Here are some ideas for making the day special for mom: Create a “Mom Memories” slideshow, recreate mom’s favorite restaurant brunch at home or call ahead to the restaurant for curbside pickup, bring the spa to mom, or play customized family trivia. Call our local businesses that are open to find a special gift, card or flowers, bake dessert together or call in order with local bakeries, make a scrapbook, prepare a picnic-to-go with all her special foods even if you set-out in your back yard, or go for a neighborhood tour with a twist. Remember to say “I Love You.”
Business after Hours
Each month the Chamber partners with a valued member to offer a night of networking for our members. With COVID-19 restrictions, we have not conducted our BAH in March or April. This month our members will receive an invite to the virtual Business After Hours on May 13. We will have a special guest bartender providing a delicious recipe for you to try at home and special announcements. Members should reply back to chamber staff at events@wickenburgchamber.com for instructions.
Teacher Appreciation Week – May 4-8
Not every teacher lives in conditions they want broadcasted to their coworkers or students over video conferencing. Not every teach can afford to buy out a craft store to convert their living room into a learning wonderland. Not every teacher has the bandwidth, literally or otherwise, to become an online instructor overnight. Not every teacher can put their health at risk to pass out work packets or meals to families in need. Not every teacher works in neighborhoods you can parade through. Not every teacher has the in-home support to balance being a caregiver, instructor, chef, tutor and tech support all day.
But one thing every teacher is doing is trying. Through pandemics, technology breakdowns, revolving expectations and unknown unknowns, they keep trying and they are teaching. So, if you feel like you are not every teacher, principal, para, librarian or counselor, please know this: While your daily diligence may not go viral, the work you do everyday is vital. Truly. Thank you!
Secured Document Shredding
Now’s the time to go through paperwork for secured document shredding from 8-11 a.m. on June 12 in the chamber parking lot. A-1 Shredding is a chamber member that twice a year brings its mobile unit to Wickenburg. Members pay $5 for first box, $8 thereafter; general public is $10 per box.
Arizona & National Travel and Tourism Week, May 3-9
National Travel and Tourism Week is an annual tradition for the U.S. travel community. It is a time when travel and tourism professionals across the country unite to celebrate the value travel holds for our economy, businesses and personal well-being.
This year, the coronavirus emergency is having an unprecedented impact on the travel industry and the entire economy. Now more than ever, the travel and tourism community must come together, support each other, and remind our country that even through the most difficult times, the Spirit of Travel cannot be broken. www.visitwickenburg.com.
“By binding tougher as a single force, we will remain strong.” “Patience is not simply the ability to wait – it’s how we behave while we’re waiting.” – Joyce Meyer
#WeAreWickenburg!
