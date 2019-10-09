Two months into the new evening community classes, Wickenburg Art Club education organizers say they are thrilled with the turnout of community members who have taken the beginner classes to date. Classes are filled with wait lists – and they are having fun while learning different kinds of art expression that appeal to them.
There are three more classes from 6 - 9 p.m. coming up in October, as follows:
• Oct. 10 - Mixed Media;
• Oct. 17, Watercolor;
• Oct. 24 - Introduction to Pastels
These classes are brought to the community via a grant extended to the Wickenburg Art Club by the Wellik Foundation, whose mission is to preserve the unique quality of life of the Wickenburg area. Evening classes opened the doors to the art center at night for the first time in the club’s 55-year history, giving those who work an opportunity to expand their abilities and curiosity at a reduced rate. It has been a thoroughly enjoyable experience for the art club and its evening students.
Contact Vice President of Education Delphia Gough at (928) 671-0231 in order to sign up for any of the remaining three classes listed above. Registration is mandatory. No drop ins. The Wickenburg Art Club is located at 188 S. Tegner, two blocks south of the downtown light at Tegner Street and W. Wickenburg Way.
