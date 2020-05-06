To All Camp Imagination Campers, Volunteers, Teaching Artists, and our Wickenburg Community:
We hope that you are all at home and safe. Everyone has been waiting anxiously for June and Camp Imagination. This past Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced the extension of Arizona’s stay-at-home order through May 15. Large gatherings of people are still prohibited for the foreseeable future. This decision was made with information from federal, state, and local officials always with the health and safety of its citizens in mind.
In light of this notification, we have sadly decided that we must announce the cancellation of this summer’s Camp Imagination. Please understand that this decision was not taken lightly or hastily done.
We know our campers, their families, and our community look forward to camp every summer, as do we. It is our sincerest hope that all our campers and their families continue to stay healthy, and we will look forward to welcoming all of you back to Camp Imagination next summer.
Hakuna Matata!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.