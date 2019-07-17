The Desert Caballeros Western Museum and the Wickenburg Art Club have teamed up to present the eighth annual installment of “West of Center: Highlights from the Wickenburg Art Club”, opening on Saturday, July 27 in the Museum’s Cultural Crossroads Learning Center. This annual exhibition and sale showcases the talents of Wickenburg’s local artists, who work in mediums such as oil, photography, and bronze, reflecting the diversity of experiences and perspectives that each member brings to the Art Club. All of the proceeds benefit the Wickenburg Art Club and its members. The show will continue through Sept. 29.
The Wickenburg Art Club invites the public to attend a free reception and preview party celebrating the opening of “West of Center” on Friday, July 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Museum’s Learning Center. In addition, on each Saturday throughout the run of the show, an exhibiting member of the Art Club will hold a free art demonstration in their medium from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Learning Center.
Advance registration is not required.
The Museum will celebrate the 15th annual National Day of the Cowboy with a Family Fun Day on Saturday, July 27. Visitors can walk in the footsteps of Wickenburg’s early cowboys in “Speaking of Wickenburg”, a life-scale depiction of the town around the turn of the century, and then stop by the optical shop in the street scene between noon and 2 p.m. to make their own bola ties.
Local legend has it that bolas were famously invented by Wickenburg resident Vic Cedarstaff in 1949. All activities are included with paid Museum admission. Admission is always free for Museum Members and for children aged 17 and under.
Save the date. The Desert Caballeros Western Museum and the Dry Creek Arts Fellowship will present the 27th annual “Trappings of the American West” show at the Museum from Nov. 9 through Dec. 1, 2019. This award-winning exhibition features contemporary painting, photography, bronze, sculpture and exquisitely crafted gear of the working cowboy, all created by Southwestern artisans, some from the Wickenburg area. All work will be available for purchase, and featured artists will give presentations and demonstrations on Saturdays throughout the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.