Following the directives issued by the CDC and Gov. Doug Ducey, the Desert Caballeros Western Museum has canceled “Cowgirl Up!” Opening Weekend festivities scheduled for March 27-29. We are thoroughly disappointed to not host the festivities for Opening Weekend; however, the exhibition and sale will continue as planned. The show opens March 27 and will extend through July 26.
Our decision is not only based upon state and CDC recommendations, but we believe strongly in showing an act of solidarity during this time. We are sacrificing to give hospitals, law enforcement and our community a fighting chance to eradicate the spread of this disease. Though we were taking precautions to allow for the event to go forward, developments in the past 24 hours have made clear how important it is that we take every step possible to ensure the health and safety of our community and patrons.
We will continually keep you apprised to updates and changes via social media and our website www.westernmuseum.org.
The museum and museum store hours currently are unchanged. Following the public health recommendations of the Arizona Department of Health Services, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, the Desert Caballeros Western Museum has taken the following steps during our daily operations:
• Sanitizing air and hard surfaces in high traffic areas including railings, door handles and elevator buttons.
• Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is available at the admission desks in high traffic areas.
• Interactive activities have been temporarily been removed such as our color station and backpack program.
We know our visitors and community are very understanding of this unprecedented situation and we offer our sincere gratitude. We look forward to the continuation of Cowgirl Up! Exhibition and Sale even without the Opening Weekend festivities.
To our museum family and friends, we ask you to take care. And to those who have been impacted by COVID-19, we hold them in our thoughts and prayers. We wish everyone health, safety and the best for 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.