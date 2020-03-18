The Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts has decided to cancel its three remaining shows in their season of performances (Live from Laurel Canyon, Mark & Maggie O’Connor and PIAF! The Show). Guys Who Grill, the fundraiser for Camp Imagination, has been postponed.
The well being of patrons, volunteers, staff and artists is its primary focus right now. Keeping the small staff employed with their health benefits intact is the center’s goal. The Webb Center is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization. Ticket sales comprise 40 percent of its income, and the center expects to take a significant financial hit.
Wickenburg has no known cases of COVID19 and Arizona is a low-risk state. With that said, the center feels it is its responsibility to take a leadership role in the community by being a part of the solution to this crisis.
A Colorado school Superintendent said something profound in his address canceling school for the coming weeks.
“In the end, it will be impossible to know if we overreacted or did too much, but it will be quite apparent if we under reacted or did too little,” the superintendent said.
The focus at the Center for Disease Control is on slowing the transmission of COVID-19 and it is asking citizens to create social distancing. At this time, the center feels compelled to act decisively and out of an abundance of caution, to do its part in quelling this pandemic before it can take hold in the community. The center feels strongly that the community must all do our part to “flatten the curve” in order to protect those most vulnerable, as well as our medical community and first responders.
We believe that if we all stand together as a country we can defeat the spread of this virus.
The Webb Center will be here in the future to celebrate that moment with great performing arts experiences.
