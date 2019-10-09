Throughout the month of October, Desert Caballeros Western Museum is offering special introductory rates on one- and two-year memberships. In recognition of their support of DCWM, members receive free admission to the museum, special access to the artists and exhibitions featured in the museum, and free admission or discounts to many of the programs and workshops offered throughout the year. With an exciting season of events ahead, a museum membership pays for itself in only a few visits. Visit the museum or westernmuseum.org for more information.
DCWM will thank its loyal museum members with Member Appreciation Days, a special weekend of events, raffles, and discounts from Oct. 11 -13. From 9 – 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, members can visit the museum’s Cultural Crossroads Learning Center to examine a selection of photographs, albums, documents, and historic objects from the museum’s archives, highlighting 50 years of Museum history. Cookies and coffee will be served in the Ranch Dressing store. Throughout the entire weekend, members will receive an extra 5 percent discount on most purchases in the museum stores and can earn raffle tickets by visiting the museum and shopping in the stores. The grand prize is two tickets to one of the museum’s desert adventure tours.
Travel author Roger Naylor will visit the museum on Saturday, Oct. 19 to discuss his latest book, “Arizona State Parks: A Guide to Amazing Places in the Grand Canyon State.” The entire story of Arizona can be told through its award-winning system of state parks. Explore these hidden treasures with Naylor, including the saguaro-dotted desert, rugged mountains, red rock canyons, rolling grasslands, shady forests, and a playground of rivers and lakes. Naylor’s presentation will take place at 11 a.m. in the learning center and is included with paid museum admission (free for museum members).
On Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., sneak a peek into Wickenburg’s “homes on the range”. The 39th annual Wickenburg Tour of Homes, hosted by Las Señoras de Socorro, features four homes in the Rancho de los Caballeros neighborhood. Tickets for the Tour of Homes are $25 and are available in advance at the Museum or on the day of the event at the Wickenburg Community Center. A Holiday Market will be open inside the Community Center from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., featuring unique gifts by crafters and vendors, including artists and artisans from the Wickenburg Art Club. Home Tour proceeds benefit the Desert Caballeros Western Museum. More information can be found at lassenoras.org.
