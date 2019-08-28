The Wickenburg Art Club is hosting classes on Thursday evenings from 6-9 p.m. The cost is $10. Pre-registration is required due to limited space (no drop-ins).
Supplies are included. No two classes are alike.Despite similar titles, every class project is different. The class schedule is as follows:
• Painting with acrylic, Gina Beck, Aug. 29;
• Introduction to watercolor painting, Sept. 5, Gayle Siegfried;
• Painting with watercolors, Gayle Siegfried, Sept. 12;
• Introduction to mixed media, Gina Beck, Sept. 19;
• Introduction to clay, Jackie Raatz, Sept. 26;
• Acrylic abstract painting, Gina Beck, Oct. 3;
• Mixed media, Gina Beck, Oct. 10.
To register call (928)671-0231 or email dgoughwac@gmail.com.
These classes are available to the community due to a grant awarded to WAC this summer from the Wellik Foundation.
