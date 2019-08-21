West of Center is a gallery exhibition and sale of art Wickenburg artists, on display at the Desert Caballeros Western Museum Cultural Learning Center from now through the end of September. Along with the exhibition are Saturday demonstrations by several artists showing their various mediums.
Coming up on Saturday, Aug. 24, Stan Strange will share the secrets of Smartphone photography. Aug. 31 will be Gina Beck sharing her knowledge of acrylic watercolor. Sept. 7, Gayle Siegfried will demonstrate single brush painting. Marian Koegele will teach oil painting techniques on Saturday, Sept. 14. Florals will be the subject of a watercolor demonstration by Nancy Hill on Sept. 21, and the final demonstration will be held on Sept. 28 with Susan Moehring sharing her pastel expertise.
The demonstrations run from 1 - 3 each Saturday during West of Center and there is no entry fee for the public to attend, view the exhibit and watch the demonstrations.
The Desert Caballeros Western Museum Cultural Learning Center is located at the corner of Tegner and Wickenburg Way (Hwy 60). The public is invited to enjoy the exhibit and learn the many aspects of creativity in the arts.
