Mark the calendars for a Cox Family Friday activity on June 5 during the museum’s regular business hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. We are currently open to the public for our “Cowgirl Up!” sale and have planned special activities that the family can experience. Please note we are still strictly adhering to social distancing regulations and safety procedures. We are excited to allow families to experience this breathtaking exhibition featuring 60 women Western artists in an environment that is safe for all.
Special Announcement: “Cowgirl Up!” sale is open to the public as well as the museum store and Ranch Dressing during our normal business hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Beginning Memorial Day, Mondays will be closed until Labor Day. The remaining exhibits within the museum will stay closed until further notice. Please note we are taking every precaution necessary to ensure the safety and well being of our customers and staff.
A Page in History: “What made Grand Avenue grand?”
Week One: “The slanted connection between Phoenix and Wickenburg”
If you look at any map of the Salt River Valley, you’ll find the Phoenix metropolitan area divided up in the grid system common to most American towns in the West. All major roads in Phoenix run north and south and east and west, except for one. Grand Avenue, or State Route 60, runs at a noticeable 45-degree angle, heading northwest from the Five Corners in downtown Phoenix all the way up to Wickenburg. That slantwise thoroughfare between Phoenix and Wickenburg is all tied in to the rebirth of the Salt River Valley and the founding of Phoenix. Want to learn more? We will continue the rest of the story in next week’s column.
The Best Way to Stay in Touch: We are available by phone 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday by calling (928) 684-2272. Visit our website at www.westernmuseum.org for resources and updated information.
