The Del E. Webb Center’s summer favorite, Camp Imagination, has been cancelled in its physical form this year due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the show will go on with Virtual Camp Imagination.
Each morning, Monday through Friday June 1 -12, 2020, Camp will kick off with a free morning assembly. Campers can log on via Zoom to assembly where they can see their fellow campers and participate in some of our favorite camp traditions like Crazy Hair Day, Sing-Alongs and Costume Day. We will also introduce new activities like virtual Bingo and have special guest appearances by some of our favorite Camp Imagination staff.
During Assembly, a daily challenge will be issued to the campers to complete a fun project at home. Activities will include physical challenges such as building an obstacle course, a community building exercise like performing a random act of kindness or something silly like having your pet (or sibling) do a trick. Campers will have a chance to showcase their completed projects in the following day’s Assembly through submitted photos and videos.
Staff has created “Camp Imagination in a Box” to add a new element of fun. The “Box” contains all of the materials needed to complete 10 projects to stretch a camper’s imagination. Daily projects will be geared towards the camper’s age, with easier activities designed for first through third graders, like rock painting and Perler beads, and multi-step projects for older kids to hone their culinary and artistic skills. The projects will be introduced with short how-to videos. The fee for Camp Imagination in a Box is $20.
For out-of-town campers, a shopping list for the 10 Daily Project materials and the instructions will be available on Camp Imagination’s webpage: dewpac.org/event/camp-imagination-2020.
“Camp Imagination is truly our favorite time of the year. We are sad not to be able to play with the kids and explore all of our fun classes together this June, so we created this virtual camp,” stated Webb Center Executive Director Cathy Weiss. “We are looking forward to connecting with previous and new campers and their families on the world wide web. We will keep the Camp Imagination spirit strong.”
Free morning assembly registration deadline is Friday, May 29. Email welovecamp2020@gmail.com or phone/text (928) 235-6244 with the camper’s name, age and an email address to receive the Zoom links. Registration for “Camp Imagination In a Box” has reached capacity.
