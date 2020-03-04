Events: “Hyenas in Petticoats - How Women Struggled Against Every Dirty Trick in the Books to the Win the Vote!” As we celebrate the 100th birthday of the 19th Amendment in 2020, it’s time to look back at the enormous effort it took for women to be granted full citizenship and the vote.
Western women got the vote long before their Eastern sisters, but don’t dare tell an Arizona suffragette that she had it easy. Arizona had its own dirty tricks. Award winning journalist Jana Bommersbach exposes it all—the heroines, the heroes and the haters. The event is at 11 a.m. on Thursday March 12in the Cultural Crossroads Learning Center and is free to the public. This is made possible by Arizona Humanities.
Ranch Dressing: A Museum Store: It’s officially March and that means “Cowgirl Up!” shirts are now available for purchase. This is the event’s crystal 15th year, so you may find a little sparkle on the collar paired with a lovely, free flowing fabric. Stop on in and grab one for yourself before they are gone.
Family Fun at the Museum: The next Cox Family Friday event will be March 6 in the Cultural Crossroads Learning Center where the public is invited to “Paint the Boot”. Starting with a giant polymer cowboy boot, you can leave your artistic stamp. The event is from 5- 7 p.m. and is free of charge.
Museum Members: There are so many exciting opportunities for Museum Members, in addition to the free admission. The next Members only event is our “Sneak Peek: Behind the Scenes” where staff will open areas that are normally closed to the public. This is your chance to see the inner workings of the Desert Caballeros Western Museum. Members please RSVP to kdavidson@westernmuseum.org if you plan to attend. Interested in becoming a member? You can apply online or even stop in at the Museum for a brochure.
Spotlight on “Cowgirl Up!” 2020: This year we have 3 “Cowgirl Up!” artists who have completed works using watercolor. Watercolor is paint that is made from pigment suspended in a water-based solution. The result can be soft with a subtle glow. “Cowgirl Up!” artist Susan Lynn describes her work with watercolor, “When working with watercolor, I enjoy exploiting the inherently luminous quality of the transparent paint, often giving the sense that a painting is lit from within, and using it to convey the subtleties of atmospheric depth.”. View work from all 60 participants in this year’s “Cowgirl Up!” Exhibition and Sale, kicking off with Opening Weekend March 27-29, 2020.
Boyd Ranch: March 12-15 will be the annual Boyd Ranch Mule Ride! Horses are welcome but mules preferred. Four days of mule mania with meals and guided rides into the Sonoran Desert wilderness. An event both you and your mule will never forget! For more information visit www.boydranch.org.
