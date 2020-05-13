“Cowgirl Up!” Zoom Party – On May 15 we will be hosting a live Zoom party with a few of the artists as we tour the closed-to-the-public Miniatures Gallery of “Cowgirl Up!”. From the comfort of home, wherever you may be, shop and enjoy the exhibition with personal shoppers standing by via phone. Email kdavidson@westernmuseum.org to RSVP or find out more.
Ranch Dressing: Ranch Dressing is now open to the public. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sundays. The shop is strictly adhering to the state of Arizona’s recommendations for maintaining a safe and healthy environment.
“When a Knife and a Shotgun Ruled in Wickenburg” – The museum is now in week four of the Jack Swilling story. Visit the Museum Facebook page and see the top, pinned article to catch up on the story.
“José Gonzalez, one of the miners, boasted that he would kill Swilling if he tried to arrest him for singing. Swilling was not one to back down from such a challenge.
Well-motivated by alcohol and morphine, Swilling loaded his shotgun and headed to the saloon where he found Gonzalez. Everyone around him fled the establishment as soon as they saw Swilling stride in. Gonzalez raised his hands, but then managed to throw a knife at Swilling. He missed, and Swilling unloaded both barrels into Gonzalez. Then he pulled the dead man’s head by his hair and scalped him.
Swilling carried that scalp on display through the dusty streets of Wickenburg as a warning to anyone else inclined to challenge him.”
Special Announcement: “Cowgirl Up!” sale is open to the public beginning May 15 as well as the museum store. The remaining exhibits within the museum will stay closed until further notice.
The Best Way to Stay in Touch: Staff members are available by phone 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at (928) 684-2272. Visit www.westernmuseum.org for resources and updated information. Follow us on Facebook desertcaballeroswesternmuseum and on Instagram @westernmuseum.
