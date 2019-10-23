The Desert Caballeros Western Museum’s support organization, Las Señoras de Socorro, will hold their fall luncheon and Halloween costume party at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at Rancho de los Caballeros. Keynote speaker DCWM Adjunct Curator of History Dr. Eduardo Pagán will share some grown-up ghost stories about “The Haunted Trail from Wickenburg.” The luncheon is open to everyone at a cost of $20 for Las Señoras members or $25 for non-members, payable at the door.
Pagán will give an encore presentation of “The Haunted Trail from Wickenburg” in the museum’s Cultural Crossroads Learning Center on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. The road linking Wickenburg and Phoenix – Grand Avenue – was the thoroughfare where the wealth of the Vulture Mine flowed down to the Salt River Valley, and the produce and goods of Phoenix, Glendale, and Peoria flowed up to Wickenburg. It was also a dangerous road to travel, where murderous robbers preyed upon the unsuspecting. In time, night travelers began to speak of unexplained specters that could be seen along the trail to Wickenburg. Dr. Pagán’s presentation is included with paid Museum admission (free for Museum Members).
The Museum’s next Cox Family Friday will take place from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 in the museum’s Learning Center, coinciding with the Town of Wickenburg’s First Fridays Fall Festival on Frontier Street. Celebrate the meaning of family in the traditions of Día de los Muertos, featuring an exhibit with over 50 decorative ceramic skulls, created by students at Wickenburg High School, and a community ofrenda. Family activities will include face painting and make-and-take arts and crafts. Light refreshments will be served. Admission and all activities are free of charge. The Día de los Muertos exhibit will remain on view in the Learning Center through Nov. 3.
DCWM and the Dry Creek Arts Fellowship will present the 27th annual “Trappings of the American West” show at the Museum from Nov. 9 through Dec. 1. This award-winning exhibition features contemporary painting, photography, bronze sculpture and exquisitely crafted gear of the working cowboy, all created by Southwestern artisans, some from the Wickenburg area.
All work will be available for purchase, and featured artists will give presentations and demonstrations on Saturdays throughout the show. Museum members are invited to an opening reception with the featured artists at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. A detailed schedule of events is available online at westernmuseum.org.
