Evenings at Wickenburg Art Center are seeing new students learning art in many different mediums. Holding evening classes is a first with the 55-year-old organization; offering classes in the evenings so those who work in the daytime may still have access to art instruction. These community and veteran classes are available due to a Wellik Foundation grant benefitting the Wickenburg and surrounding community.
Beginning classes for veterans are on Wednesday nights and are offered at no cost for tuition and supplies. Veterans are welcome to attend any or all September, October and November classes. Go to the www.wickenburgartclub.org website to find the dates and classes. All students in community and veteran classes must register in advance by calling Delphia Gough at (928) 671-0231.
Beginning community classes are available on Thursday evenings for those who wish to learn watercolor, acrylic, drawing, mixed media, abstract painting, and pastels, plus beginning clay. There is a $10 fee for each Thursday evening class. Call Delphia with questions or to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.