The Desert Caballeros Western Museum invites the public to celebrate the meaning of family and Día de los Muertos at the next free Cox First Friday on Nov. 1 from 5 - 7 p.m. in the Learning Center. Explore the traditions of Día de los Muertos, featuring an exhibit presented in partnership with Wickenburg High School with over 50 decorative ceramic skulls. Free family activities will include face painting, make-and-take arts and crafts, and DCWM’s Community Ofrenda. Light refreshments will be available. Partial funding for the museum’s Cox First Fridays series is provided by the Arizona Community Foundation.
On Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., sneak a peek into Wickenburg’s “homes on the range.” The 39th annual Wickenburg Tour of Homes, hosted by Las Señoras de Socorro, features four homes in the Rancho de los Caballeros neighborhood. Tickets are $25 and are available on the day of the event at the Community Center. A Holiday Market inside the Community Center runs from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and will feature unique gifts by crafters and vendors, including artists from the Wickenburg Art Club. Home Tour proceeds benefit DCWM. More information can be found at lassenoras.org.
DCWM and the Dry Creek Arts Fellowship will present the 27th annual “Trappings of the American West” show at the museum from Nov. 9 - Dec. 1. This award-winning exhibition features contemporary painting, photography, bronze sculpture and exquisitely crafted gear of the working cowboy, all created by Southwestern artisans, some from the Wickenburg area. All work will be available for purchase, and featured artists will give presentations and demonstrations on Saturdays throughout the show. Museum members are invited to an opening reception with the featured artists at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. A detailed schedule of events is available online at westernmuseum.org.
The museum will offer drop-in tours at 11 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 15 - April 25. Each tour is led by a museum docent, who will offer fascinating stories about the art and history of the American West. Tours are one hour long and are included with paid museum admission (free for museum members).
Author and food critic Rita Connelly presents her latest book, “Arizona Chimichangas” on Monday, Nov. 18. Connelly was the restaurant reviewer for the Tucson Weekly for 10 years and is the author of three books and a blog, “The Well-Fed Foodie.” Many claim to be the first to turn a plain burrito into a crispy chimichanga, but everyone agrees that it happened in Arizona. Discover the disputed history of how chimichangas got their name.
