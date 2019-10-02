The Desert Caballeros Western Museum is holding it is first Cox First Friday of the season on Friday, Oct. 4 from 5 - 7 p.m. when the museum and the Wickenburg Humane Society will team up to present “Pumpkins, Puppies, and Popcorn on the Porch.” Attendees will paint pumpkins, visit with pets available for adoption, and snack on popcorn while enjoying the fall weather on the museum’s front porch. Activities are free for all ages. Each first Friday of the month from October through June, DCWM will offer free family-friendly activities in a different part of the museum from 5-7 p.m.. Visit the calendar of events at westernmuseum.org to view the full schedule. Partial funding for Cox First Fridays is provided by the Arizona Community Foundation.
DCWM’s calendar of events for the upcoming year is now listed online at westernmuseum.org. While most of the museum’s programs are free to the public or included with paid admission, some workshops and events do have an extra charge. Tickets for the upcoming season of events are now available for sale at the museum, online at westernmuseum.org, and by phone at (928) 684-2272. These events have limited availability and usually sell out quickly. This year’s programs include Desert Adventure Tours with DCWM Master Docent Joe Stevens to Wickenburg area guest ranches, Scenic Loop, Constellation Road, and ghost towns. Arizona artist Ed Mell will be honored at the heART of the West Gala on Jan. 18, and Western entertainer Dave Stamey will return for a performance on Feb. 22.
DCWM Executive Director Dan Finley is pleased to announce that Kathy Clark has been promoted to the new position of development manager at the museum. In this role she will be responsible for coordinating the Museum’s special event fund raising, grant writing, annual appeals, and planned giving programs. Clark began her career at the museum more than three years ago working closely with the Executive Directors and Board of Trustees on various administrative tasks and fundraising duties. She has supported the Circles of Giving program and has been key staff support to the Museum’s annual heART of the West Gala and Cowgirl Up! events, both of which set record highs for fundraising in 2019. She is available to answer questions about monetary donations or planned giving at DCWM, and can be reached at (928) 684-2272.
