Vern Lewis Welding Supply is hosting Wickenburg’s fourth annual Metal Art Expo on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Vern Lewis Welding Supply, 30249 N Hwy 60/89, Wickenburg.
The expo is free to the public and will feature local vendors. Guests will be allowed to participate in their own MIG art project, interactive welding, live welding demonstrations and one-day equipment specials.
Lunch will be provided by My Vintage Kitchen and a coffee trailer will be available.
Those who would like to be a vendor, call Mike Shelton at (928) 684-1003 or email sales@vernlewis.com.
