In March, the tenth annual “Guys Who Grill” competition will be held at the Wickenburg Community Center, 160 North Valentine Street, on Saturday, March 21 from 11:30 am to 2 p.m. Proudly sanctioned by AZBarbeque and the Barbeque Championship Series, this fun-filled community event is open to the public and features teams competing in grilling, smoking, and barbecuing categories.
This all-you-can-sample event will feature BBQ from more than 15 teams from across Arizona. Samples will include smoked beef brisket, pork ribs, tri-tip, pulled chicken and pork, tacos, and so much more! General admission tickets are $20, Youth 5-10 years are $10, Kids 4 and under are free, and VIP reserved seating tickets are $40. VIP tickets guarantee shaded seating by the entertainment stage and direct food service from all of the competing teams – so there’s no waiting in lines!
Secure your tickets now by calling the Webb Center Box Office at (928) 684-6624 or order online at dewpac.org.
This fundraiser is presented by the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts; all proceeds go to the Webb Center’s “Arts for Kids” programs, including Camp Imagination.
McKeever’s Ace Hardware is donating a barbecue grill valued at $1,000 to be raffled off the day of the event. Picnic tables and hay bales are available for seating. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Pets are not allowed.
Any business, restaurant or individual can form a team and enter the competition. The entry fee for grilling teams is free, and the Webb Center will reimburse a portion of any food costs. Team registration forms are now being accepted and can be found online or at the Box Office on the second floor of UMB Bank.
Additional information can be found at the Webb Center’s website, dewpac.org/event/gwg. To learn more about forming a team, contact Janet Lang at (928) 684-6610 or jlang@dewpac.org.
