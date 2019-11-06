The Desert Caballeros Western Museum and the Dry Creek Arts Fellowship present the 27th annual “Trappings of the American West” show at the Museum from Nov. 9 through Dec. 1. This award-winning exhibition is coordinated by the Dry Creek Arts Fellowship based in Flagstaff, Arizona, and features contemporary painting, photography, bronze sculpture and exquisitely crafted gear of the working cowboy, all created by Southwestern artisans, some from the Wickenburg area. All work will be available for purchase, and featured artists will give presentations and demonstrations on Saturdays throughout the show.
The Dry Creek Arts Fellowship will present a series of public programs to compliment the “Trappings” show. Each Saturday through Nov. 30, “Trappings” artists will demonstrate their skilled trades in the exhibition gallery, including rawhide braiding, engraving, sculpture, and painting. This coming Saturday, Nov. 9 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the museum’s Learning Center, Emmy award-winning costume designer Cathy Smith will present, “The Demise of Tonto or Hollywood Meets the Sioux”, where she will walk through a day in the life of filming “Dances with Wolves”, highlighting how costumes are designed, life on the set, and the importance of authenticity in costumes, sets and props. All programs are included with paid museum admission. The full schedule is listed on the museum’s event calendar at westernmuseum.org.
Astronomer Walt Thomas invites the public to join him on the steps of the museum’s Cultural Crossroads Center between 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11 for a rare astronomy viewing of Mercury’s transit of the face of the Sun. Mercury transits occur 13 or 14 times each century; the next transit won’t take place until Nov. 13, 2032. This event is free of charge.
On Monday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day, the museum will waive admission fees for veterans of the United States military. Admission for active duty military and their families is free every day of the year. The museum thanks those who have served and are currently serving for their service.
Tickets for the 2020 Cowgirl Up! exhibition and sale’s opening weekend are now available at westernmuseum.org. Opening weekend is March 27 - 29, 2020 and will include a miniatures sale and street dance; bash and bid dinner and awards ceremony, chuckwagon breakfast and quick draw, and more. This year’s exhibition will feature 60 of the West’s best women artists, including 13 who are brand new to the show. The exhibition and sale will continue through May 10.
