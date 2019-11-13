Desert Caballeros Western Museum docents will begin offering drop-in tours on Fridays and Saturdays at 11 a.m., Nov. 15 through April 25. The hour-long tours depart from the museum’s lobby and are led by expert docents with plenty of interesting stories to share. Tours are included with paid admission; no RSVPs are needed.
The Dry Creek Arts Fellowship has organized a series of public programs to compliment the “Trappings of the American West” show, on view at Desert Caballeros Western Museum through Dec. 1. Each Saturday through Nov. 30, “Trappings” artists will demonstrate their skilled trades in the exhibition gallery, including rawhide braiding, engraving, sculpture, and painting. This coming Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., photographer Kathy McCraine will sign her book, “Orejana Outfit: Arizona’s Historic ORO Ranch”, and at 1 p.m., photographer Bev Pettit will give a presentation about the wild Sable Island Horses that she has photographed in Nova Scotia, Canada. All programs are included with paid museum admission and are free for museum members.
Author and restaurant reviewer Rita Connelly will visit DCWM to discuss and sign her new book, “Arizona Chimichangas” at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18 in the museum’s Cultural Crossroads Learning Center. “Arizona Chimichangas” explores the disputed history of how chimichangas got their name and delves into what goes into making a chimi, including the variety of creative ingredients - from seafood to strawberries - that have been wrapped up in the fried favorite. Connelly was the restaurant reviewer for the Tucson Weekly for ten years, has authored three books, and maintains a blog called “The Well-Fed Foodie”. Her presentation is included with paid museum admission. “Arizona Chimichangas” is available in the Museum Stores.
Artist Rick McGill will lead a monthly guided sketching group in the galleries at 10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month from November through April, beginning on Nov. 20. While sketching is always encouraged in the museum galleries, McGill’s sessions are an opportunity to get pointers and inspiration from fellow artists. The program is free for museum members and members of the Wickenburg Art Club, or is included with paid admission. Sketchbooks and pencils are available for purchase in the museum stores.
In celebration of Town founder Henry Wickenburg’s 200th birthday, DCWM is offering free admission for everyone who visits on Thursday, Nov. 21. On that day, the museum will have a special display highlighting Henry Wickenburg’s life and mining minerals and artifacts from the Vulture Mine that he founded. Thursday is just the first of four days of celebratory events planned by the Town of Wickenburg; the full schedule is available on the Town’s website (ci.wickenburg.az.us) and social media pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.