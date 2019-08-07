West of Center is celebrating its eighth year this summer at the Desert Caballeros Western Museum. The exhibit and art sale will run now through the end of September at the museum’s Cultural Arts Learning Center, located at 10 Tegner St., in Wickenburg (Corner of W. Wickenburg Way and Tegner at the light in downtown Wickenburg.)
Thirty-eight local artists and members of the Wickenburg Art Club will exhibit more than 80 pieces of art during the two-month show. The museum will be open for visitors Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Sales are encouraged.
For those interested in how art is done or those looking to hone their skills, Saturday demonstrations are held at the museum’s Cultural Arts Learning Center from 1 – 3 p.m., by artists in various mediums.
This year’s demonstrators are:
• Pierre Prouty, Group Paintings, Aug. 10
• To be announced, Aug. 17
•Stan Strange, Smartphone Photography, Aug. 24
•Nancy Anderson, Acrylic Landscape, Aug. 31
• Gayle Siegfried, Acrylic Pour, Sept. 7
• Marian Keogele, Oil Painting , Sept. 14
• Nancy Hill, Watercolor Florals, Sept. 21
• Susan Moehring, Pastels, Sept. 28, Saturdays at the Learning Center are free to the public to enjoy the West of Center Exhibit and Sale.
The Wickenburg Art Club is also offering evening art classes at its Art Center located at 188 S. Tegner St., just two blocks south of the museum. Check out the information on the Wickenburg Art Club website at www.wickenburgartclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.