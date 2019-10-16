The Webb Center is hosting ODC/Dance as part of their “Made in Wickenburg” artist residency program. The Company will be creating a new dance during their two-week visit to Wickenburg.
The public is invited to attend free open rehearsals on Oct. 25 and 29 from 2:30-5 p.m. Open rehearsals are a come-and-go style open house where audience members can expect to get an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how new dance pieces are created. Volunteers and staff will be onsite to welcome and guide visitors as they arrive. Both open rehearsals will be hosted at the Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Wickenburg High School.
ODC/Dance will be in residence Oct. 20 through Nov. 3. While in Wickenburg, Co-Artistic Director and Choreographer KT Nelson will develop a new work tentatively entitled Good Night Earth.
“Good Night Earth will touch on our love of the natural world, our sense of mystery and our tendency to destroy what we love. My generation held a romantic as well as scientific view of nature. Both views contributed to our connection yet at the same time perhaps contributed to a certain kind of distancing of ourselves from the earth,” explained Nelson. “In this work we would like to celebrate this expressive relationship - our sense of selves, of beauty and mystery as well as say good bye to those former notions.“
The finished dance piece is tentatively scheduled to premiere in April 2020 in their home city of San Francisco at the Museum of Modern Art alongside Diego Rivera’s Pan American Unity Mural.
Founded in 1971, by Artistic Director Brenda Way, ODC/Dance company’s ten outstanding dancers perform its imaginative repertory for more than 50,000 people annually. The company has been widely recognized for its rigorous technique and for its numerous groundbreaking collaborations with composers, musicians, actors and visual artists.
The Webb Center’s Made in Wickenburg Artist Residency Program is made possible in part by R.H. Johnson Foundation, The Wellik Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts.
All tickets to the Webb Center’s 2019-20 Season are now on sale. Visit the Webb Center Box Office on the second floor of UMB Bank, or call (928) 684-6624 to reserve tickets. Go online to dewpac.org for a full schedule of events and to watch video previews.
