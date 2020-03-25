In light of the ongoing and ever-changing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Desert Caballeros Western Museum (DCWM) has made the difficult decision to close its doors to the public beginning Saturday, March 21 with no defined date of reopening.
This decision comes on the heels of the recent executive orders issued by Gov. Doug Ducey, and after careful consideration museum leaders are confident this is the right choice. This sacrifice will be our act of solidarity that will give hospitals, law enforcement and our community a fighting chance to eradicate the spread of this disease.
This action postpones or cancels the remainder of the museum’s spring educational programs. The Boyd Ranch Fundraiser is also postponed until fall 2020 and our 15th annual “Cowgirl Up!” Invitational Exhibition and Art Sale has been transformed to accommodate the recent restrictions.
The museum’s Ranch Dressing store on Tegner Street will remain open as long as possible with the hours unchanging, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and Sunday noon- 4 p.m.
Opening Weekend festivities for “Cowgirl Up!” have been canceled, but the Exhibition and Sale will still go on through July 26 with private showings and digital and telephone sales. Beginning March 30, the museum will be taking reservations for private viewing and purchasing of the “Cowgirl Up!” art. “Cowgirl Up!” Online will launch the week of March 30.
The DCWM team is getting creative with the virtual side of the show, researching new opportunities to view and purchase from the safety of your home.
Lastly, phone purchases are available by contacting Deputy Director and Curator Mary Ann Igna at (928) 684-2272 for more information. Please note this schedule may change. Please stay up to date via our newsletter, social media, and website westernmuseum.org.
As each day unveils new uncertainty, we are proud to be part of a community that is banding together to stop the spread of this disease. We know our visitors and community are very understanding of this unprecedented situation and we offer our sincere gratitude. Stay safe and well.
