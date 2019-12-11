On Thursday, Dec. 12, award-winning author, historian and lecturer Jan Cleere will present “Picturing Arizona: Celebrating Early Arizona Women Artists, Writers, Photographers, and Songsters” at 11 a.m. in the museum’s Cultural Crossroads Learning Center. Some of the finest early Arizona artists were women who wrote, painted, photographed, and vocalized the magnificence and history of their communities and circumstances. Cleere’s presentation celebrates women who tendered these creative legacies, leaving reminders of the past for future generations to enjoy and reflect. This presentation is free to the public, made possible by Arizona Humanities.
DCWM Adjunct Curator of History Dr. Eduardo Pagán will present “The Great Arizona Orphan Abduction (1904-1905)” in the museum’s Learning Center at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16. In 1904, New York nuns brought 40 Irish orphans to the remote Arizona mining camp of Clifton-Morenci to be placed with Catholic families. Many of those families were Mexican, like the majority of Arizona’s population at the time. Some of the town’s Anglo residents became incensed and formed a vigilante squad to protest the “interracial” transgression. What followed was a saga of kidnapping, near lynchings, and a courtroom showdown in front of the United States Supreme Court. Dr. Pagán’s talk is included with paid Museum admission (free for museum members).
Instructor Rick McGill will lead a guided sketching session in the Museum galleries at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18. While sketching in the galleries is always encouraged, Rick leads an instructional session in the galleries each third Wednesday of the month at 10:30 a.m. from November through April. Participation is included with museum admission and is free for museum members and members of Wickenburg Art Club.
The minimalist pop art of Wickenburg High School students Jeremiah Wallace and Elijah McGuire is on view in the Desert Caballeros Western Museum’s Learning Center in the Wrangler Student of the Month exhibit through mid-January. Jeremiah and Elijah’s work was inspired by a lesson on minimalism in their advanced art class, as well as by some of their favorite television shows.
