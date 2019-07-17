Wickenburg Art Club, (represented by two- and three-dimensional artists Jill Smith, Jackie Raatz, Donna Heslip, Gina Beck, Jeanne Fleck, Beryl Sharp, Cathy Cloud, and Gayela Chapman) was the winners of the People’s Choice Award at the Arizona Art Association’s exhibit “A League of Their Own” at the Holland Gallery in Scottsdale last weekend. The AAA is made up of 20 art clubs in the greater Phoenix area, and 10 were represented in this July exhibit.
“It was a thrill to be recognized for the artistry of the work and the display created by WAC Gallery Chair Gayela Chapman. Organizer Jill Smith, eight artists and their supporters went home knowing they did well for their club well and everyone is proud of them,” said Linda McNulty of the art club.
Wickenburg Art Club is open for evening classes over the summer months.
Check the website at www.wickenburgartclub.org for further info.
The public is welcome to join in the fun at WAC. July 22 is a beginning watercolor class at $30, supplies included. July 29 is beginning drawing at $35 per person.
Information is available on the website or by calling Delphia Gough at (928)671-0231.
