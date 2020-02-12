60 years ago
Rancho de los Caballeros: Southwest’s largest guest ranch (Friday, Feb. 12, 1960)
When Dallas Cooper Gant left his home in Altus, Okla., back in 1934 and came to Arizona for the sake of his health, he had no inkling that he would also find his vocation.
Nothing in his life in Oklahoma, or in the two years he spent at Oklahoma A&M College (now Oklahoma State University) suggested that he would find his future in the guest ranch field.
President-operator of Rancho de los Caballeros, largest guest ranch in the Southwest, for the past 12 years, Mr. Gant says that for him “operating a guest ranch is a way of life and a good one.”
The steps that led to his present position began when Mr. Gant made Wickenburg his stopping place and went to work for the late Jack Burden at Remuda Ranch. During summers, he migrated with Mr. Burden to Bishop’s Lodge at Santa Fe. N.M., where after three years he succeeded to the management when Mr. Burden gave up that positon.
It was during that time that he met Mrs. Gant, then Edith Courteen.
Mr. and Mrs. Gant were married in Archbishop Lamey’s Chapel at Bishop’s Lodge on Oct. 25, 1941, and both of them have been active in the guest ranch field ever since.
Mr. Gant became manager of Remuda Ranch for Jack and Sophie Burden in 1941, and it was there that associations were formed that led to the building of Rancho de los Caballeros.
50 years ago
BBOA tries to get Williams into bola (Thursday, Feb. 12, 1970)
A drive for memberships in this tri-county area of Maricopa, Yavapai and Yuma counties for the Bola Boosters of Arizona (BBOA) was announced this week by Walter Retlaw, president.
The organization, an auxiliary of the statewide Bola Tie Society of Arizona, has as its goal to “Get Williams Out of That Bow and Into a Bola,” which means that members believe if Gov. Jack Williams will discard his standardized bow ties and start wearing a Bola Tie, the effect on legislators will be such as to lead to the early enactment of House Bill 149, which would designate the Bola Tie (invented in Wickenburg years ago by Vic Cedarstaff) as the State Tie of Arizona.
40 years ago
First Presbyterian Church celebrates 75th anniversary (Thursday, Feb. 14, 1980)
The First Presbyterian Church, 179 North Adams St. in Wickenburg, begins a two-day celebration Saturday (Feb. 16) in honor of its 75th anniversary, announced W.W. (Wick) Hutchison, pastor of the church.
The general public is invited to attend a narrated show. Mr. and Mrs. Ewald Stein are responsible for the novel idea, which portrays many members and friends of the church at work during 1953-54 when site preparation and actual construction of the present church was in progress.
30 years ago
New decade, challenge is theme of town forum (Thursday, Feb. 15, 1990)
The challenge of a new decade has set the tone for the fifth annual Wickenburg Community Forum.
“Wickenburg’s Future - How Will We Grow?” will be the general topic under consideration when the delegates meet at the Community Center April 6-7.
Approximately 60 delegates, selected to represent a broad cross-section of the community, will be contacted by written invitation in the near future.
The steering committee for the 1990 Community Forum includes Clay Sargent, Mac Harris, Ian Conly, Mary Ackley, Dan Gerrard, Holly Richter, Barbara McArthur, Royce Kardinal, Carolyn Corbet, Hartley Bennett, Jim Hostetler, Cindy Quayle and Betty Dolcater.
20 years ago
New auction service comes to town (Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2000)
O.C. and Joani Mangold visited Wickenburg for the first time a year ago while on vacation and fell in love with the place. So much so, that when they left two days later, the Minnesota couple had already purchased a home here.
The Mangolds moved to Wickenburg in November of last year, hoping to relax their hectic auctioneering pace somewhat. But they were still keeping busy in the business, and are “absolutely intrigued” with the State of Arizona.
After averaging 150 to 180 auctions a year for the past couple years, the Mangolds said their effort “to try and slow down hasn’t happened” as they established their Mangold Auction Service here.
10 years ago
Benefit for horse park planned (Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2010)
An event to raise funds for Wickenburg’s proposed equestrian campground will take place Saturday, Feb. 20 at the town’s borrow pit, located in the area of Jack Burden Road and the Hassayampa River.
The event will begin with a three-hour horseback ride and will conclude with a barbecue lunch, cooked by Mayor Kelly Blunt. The cost of the event is $10 per person.
According to Councilman Scott Stewart, who has taken an active role in the development of the campground, a copy of the draft concept design will be available for viewing during the event.
The concept design was paid for by the Wickenburg Horsemen’s Association.
