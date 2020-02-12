Royce Coxwell, now known as Vice Mayor Royce Kardinal, receives a plaque from Warren Hightower, president of the local chapter of the National Honor Society, proclaiming her the “Student of the Month” at Wickenburg High School. Looking on (right) is Larry Roberts, president of the school’s student council. Miss Coxwell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Coxwell, was selected on the basis of her participation in and leadership of school activities.