USPS modifying returned mail rules

U.S. Postal Service is modifying how it handles mail that must be returned to the delivery office due to a full box or if business won’t be open to receive delivery for an extended period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Current postal policy is to return the mail to the delivery office, indicate the date the mail is first returned to be held, and hold it for 10 days. In order to accommodate businesses during this challenging time, USPS will now extend the hold period to 30 days before returning the items to the sender.
Once the business reopens, delivery should immediately resume unless other arrangements have been made. If the business fails to make alternative delivery arrangements or does not submit a request to hold or forward its mail after 30 days, the process of returning mail to the sender will resume.
USPS management may make efforts to contact business owners for whom it is holding mail to discuss alternative options.
If businesses make contact after the 30-day hold period and “Moved, Left No Address” (MLNA) orders have been processed, USPS will extend assistance as necessary to cancel and immediately resume delivery.
These instructions shall remain in place until further notice.
Industry and commercial customers can email questions or concerns about COVID-19 and the mail to industryfeedback@usps.gov with COVID-19 in the subject line. Mailers can also sign up for Industry Alerts at industryalert@usps.gov.
For more information, see the USPS Coronavirus Statement at about.usps.com/newsroom.
