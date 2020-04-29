As of Monday, April 27, the Arizona Department of Health Services (AzDHS) website reported zero COVID-19 positive tests in the greater Wickenburg zip code (85390). Obviously, this is terrific news. Congratulations!
This comes at a time when the total confirmed cases across Arizona are 6,280 and the number of deaths is, tragically, 273. Maricopa County accounts for over 50 percent of reported cases statewide at 3,359. For perspective, there were only 41 confirmed cases on March 21 and 132 positive tests, 10 days later, on March 31. From that point on, the trend line has increased steadily and hasn’t retreated in the past week. All indicators are that Arizona has a distance to go before we can declare a flattened infection curve. Our state, comparatively speaking however, has performed remarkably well and has complied with CDC guidelines for infection prevention and for slowing community spread.
Most impressive is the incredible job done within our geographic area. The residents in 85390 have unified to defy the odds and to keep the gauge at zero for reported COVID-19 cases. Awesome!
Wickenburg Community Hospital (WCH) Health Care Team wants you to know that we are fully prepared to diagnose, treat, and manage the course of treatment for COVID-positive patients. Since the start of the pandemic, WCH has tested patients who are symptomatic and met AzDHS testing guidelines. Of the dozens of tests we performed, all patients have tested negative. While there have been rumors of positive tests performed at WCH, there have been zero. Importantly, WCH has not transferred any patients to Valley hospitals that, later, tested positive for COVID-19.
However, please keep in mind that at some point in the future, particularly as testing becomes more widely available, we fully expect to see COVID-positive cases here. That is an anticipated part of the testing process. At that time, WCH will continue to embrace its important role as a health care leader. We have the capacity and the capability to properly diagnose and treat COVID-positive patients without placing the community at a greater risk of exposure.
The message, then, is a simple one: WCH has designed and implemented (1) an ongoing COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment process and (2) a COVID-19 Community Surge Plan.
Today, we can determine when a patient requires a COVID-19 test, we can and do swab patients, and package and send swab samples to either the state-owned lab or to a commercial lab for processing. Within 1-5 days test results are received and reported to the patient and primary care provider. A treatment plan is developed for each patient who stipulates either stay-at-home isolation, being admitted to WCH, or being referred to a tertiary care facility in the valley. The Community Surge Plan is, basically, an emergency preparedness plan that identifies when our local health system is becoming overwhelmed with a patient population that includes traditional and COVID-positive patents. The Surge Plan is designed to harness public and private community resources to effectively and efficiently manage a high volume of patients and to assist local area residents with next steps. This Community Surge Plan incorporates the resources of WCH, the Town of Wickenburg, Lifeline EMS, and Phoenix-metro agencies. It is an all-hands-on-deck methodology operating through an incident command model. Without question, we’re in a good place from a community preparedness perspective.
Keep up the great work. Stay safe.
