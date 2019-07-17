A Morristown man was arrested by Wickenburg police twice in two days on charges of felony theft.
On Sunday July 14, just after 2 p.m., Wickenburg Police Department received a call of a stolen track hoe from a home under construction in Hermosa Ranches (north Vulture Mine Road). The owner of the track hoe told police he was following the suspect who had loaded the equipment on a trailer and was headed eastbound on Highway 60, according to WPD Lt. Amy Sloane. Officers didn’t have any trouble finding the suspect vehicle and trailer with the track hoe and conducted a high risk stop near the SR 74 junction. The driver, and sole occupant of the truck, was identified as 69-year-old Morristown resident Richard Rowe Espy. He was taken into custody without incident and was booked into 4th Avenue Jail for felony theft. The track hoe, valued at $45,000, was returned to the owner, Sloane said.
On Monday July 15, WPD received information from a citizen that additional stolen items could be found at his Morristown home. WPD officers responded to the residence and received verbal consent from Espy, who had been released from jail earlier in the day, to search for the items described by the citizen, according to Sloane.
Three items were located and confirmed to have been stolen, Sloane said. Espy was rebooked into 4th Avenue Jail for three additional counts of felony theft.
After being read his Miranda Rights, Espy confessed to stealing the construction equipment and the other items located in his home. Once the owners are located, the items will also be returned, according to Sloane.
