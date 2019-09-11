The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors (working with the Public Works Department), is hosting a community cleanup in Skull Valley.
The cleanup will be at the Skull Valley Transfer Station, 12970 W. Van Dickson Road, north of Skull Valley, on the west side of Iron Springs Road near the railroad underpass.
The cleanup will be open to Yavapai County residents for no charge on Oct. 3, 4 and 5 from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Accepted items: household appliances, bagged trash, automotive batteries, unmounted tires, furniture and yard trimmings.
Items that will not be accepted: loose trash, liquids, hazardous materials, cars, Ni Cad batteries and dead animals.
Wildfires are never out of season and homeowners are encouraged to create a defensive space around their homes. Cut away vegetation 5-30 feet from all structures. Remove all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks and the ground. Remember to be cautious of sparks with cutting and trimming. All yard trimmings will be accepted at the cleanup. This program is for residential use only. Commercial loads will not be accepted.
For additional information, contact Yavapai County Public Works Department at (928) 771-3183.
